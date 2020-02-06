|
ASHLEY-HUDSON - Janice L. Hartman, 80, of Ashley-Hudson, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home in Angola, Indiana.
Mrs. Hartman was born on Nov. 24, 1939, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Evert and Jennie (Rosetti) Stevens.
She was a 1957 graduate of St. Charles High School.
She met and fell in love with John E. Hartman and they later were married on Aug. 8, 1964, at Pleasant Chapel Church in Ashley.
Jan moved to the Fremont-Angola area in 1961 and worked at Dana Weatherhead in Angola for 30 years, retiring in 1993. She and John worked alongside each other on the farm and at Dana Weatherhead for many years.
She was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church.
She loved to knit afghans for her family. She enjoyed doing puzzles, playing cards and bingo and she was an avid reader. Jan couldn't pass up a good Sudoku puzzle. She was obsessed with dolphins.
She and John enjoyed traveling together, taking many trips, including Europe and visiting 49 of the 50 states, all but Louisiana. They wintered together in Texas, for 15 years. Jan will be forever remembered for her famous spaghetti dinners.
Her survivors include her husband of 55 years, John Hartman, of Ashley; daughters, Carmen Haifley (Butch), of Angola, Val Hartman, of Ashley, Lisa Hartman-McCarthy (Kathy), of Valparaiso, and MaryLou Hartman (Valerie Loebach), of Ashley; seven grandchildren, Aubree Ritter, Scott Hartman (Danielle), Chelsey Hartman, Ana Halligan, David Halligan, Kaden Hartman-Crowell and Makayelee Hartman-Crowell; four great-grandchildren, Madilynn Ritter, Katelynn Ritter, Marion Sicard and Navy Rae Hartman; several nieces and nephews; and family friends, John Brazzell and Joyce Crager, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Timothy Hartman; two sisters, Phyllis Fink and Shirley Elrod; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nina and Robert Dove II.
Casual visitation (the family would like the attire to be casual) will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday prior to the service from 10-11 a.m.
Casual funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, with Pastor Donna Holcomb and Pastor Kim Nusbaum officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Heartland Home Health Care & Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Suite 210, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 or , 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46804.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.