ORLAND - Janice Rebecca Logan, 73, of Orland, Indiana, and formerly of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Jan was born on Dec. 17, 1946, in Elkhart, Indiana.
She graduated from Elkhart Central High, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, with a fine arts degree.
Jan met her husband, Jim Logan after college, and they were married on Aug. 10, 1974, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, Indiana.
She enjoyed painting, garage sales, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and taking many road trips.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Logan, of Orland, Indiana; her mother, Pauline (Winebrenner) Billman, of Carson City, Nevada; brothers, David McDonald, of Sparks, Nevada, and James McDonald, of Washington, DC.; a sister, Karen Bowman, of Carson City, Nevada; brothers-in-law, David Logan, and Joseph Logan, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Patricia (Bruce) Stark, of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, Lyle McDonald; a brother, Tom McDonald; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Logan.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with Father Bernard Zajdel officiating.
Calling hours will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.