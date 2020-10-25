ANGOLA - Janice Ann Nilson, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Angola died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers.

She was born on July 23, 1930 in Pleasant Lake to Paul and Blanche (Clouse) Julian. She married Clifton Nilson Jr. on July 2, 1950.

Janice worked on her own farm. She drove school bus for the MSD of Steuben County for 20 years. Janice also managed the Steuben County Campground before retiring.

She was a member of the Angola Christian Church; Ashley Chapter #229 of the Order of Eastern Stars, Psi Iota Xi Sorority Rho Chapter and a Farm Bureau member. Janice also was a 4-H Leader for over 40 years.

Surviving is her husband, Clifton Nilson, Jr. of Fishers; three daughters, Julee (Thomas) Slaughter of Springfield, Ohio, Janet (Jeff) Hobson of Anderson and Jayne (Larry) King of Lafayette; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Nilson of Angola. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Nilson on Dec. 24, 2004; brother, Max Julian and half-brother, Harold Koch.

Private family services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Angola Christian Church.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

Local arrangements are through Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.