1/1
Janice Nilson
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Janice Ann Nilson, 90, of Fishers and formerly of Angola died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at Allisonville Meadows in Fishers.

She was born on July 23, 1930 in Pleasant Lake to Paul and Blanche (Clouse) Julian. She married Clifton Nilson Jr. on July 2, 1950.

Janice worked on her own farm. She drove school bus for the MSD of Steuben County for 20 years. Janice also managed the Steuben County Campground before retiring.

She was a member of the Angola Christian Church; Ashley Chapter #229 of the Order of Eastern Stars, Psi Iota Xi Sorority Rho Chapter and a Farm Bureau member. Janice also was a 4-H Leader for over 40 years.

Surviving is her husband, Clifton Nilson, Jr. of Fishers; three daughters, Julee (Thomas) Slaughter of Springfield, Ohio, Janet (Jeff) Hobson of Anderson and Jayne (Larry) King of Lafayette; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Nilson of Angola. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Nilson on Dec. 24, 2004; brother, Max Julian and half-brother, Harold Koch.

Private family services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Angola Christian Church.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com

Local arrangements are through Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weicht Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved