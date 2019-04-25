CORUNNA - Janice C. Payton, 88, of Corunna, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Wabash to the late Russell and Nancy Eloise (Long) Windle. She was a 1949 graduate of Kendallville High School.

Janice married Ralph J. Payton on Nov. 24, 1949, in Kendallville, and he passed away Oct. 1, 2014.

Janice was a homemaker. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kendallville.

Janice was talented, nonjudgmental and a good listener. She was very artistic, loving to paint, and was well known for her paintings of ceramic Santas. She also enjoyed coloring, quilting, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles and bird-watching. She loved her dogs and the occasional cat.

Janice loved baseball and enjoyed spending her summers watching her son, Larry, play baseball. She also enjoyed attending the various activities that her grandchildren were a part of.

Surviving are two children, Nancy Crager and her husband, Bernie, of Corunna, and Larry Payton and his wife, Sarah, of Fishers; four grandchildren and their spouses, Melissa Edwards of Corunna, Jennifer and Ryan VanAntwerp of Fort Wayne, Sarah Ranae and Jim Raquet of McCordsville, and Matthew and Billie Payton of Big Bend National Park, Texas; eight great-grandchildren, Leah (Reggie Lytle) Edwards, Reece and Joe Edwards, Payton and Luke VanAntwerp, Griffin and Samantha Raquet, and Pearl Payton; great-great-grandson, Rory Lytle; sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and Frank Walker of Monticello; and a brother-in-law, David Buss of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two sisters, Joan (Robert) Hillegas, and Elma Buss.

"Janice had a kind heart and an open house."

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Stanley Kessler officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.