ANGOLA - Janice Marie Ridenour, 82, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 27, 1937, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Leo E. and Willow Mae (Lytle) Olney.

She married Roy F. Ridenour on Aug. 7, 1954.

Janice was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Angola, Indiana.

Surviving are her loving husband of 66 years, Roy F. Ridenour, of Angola, Indiana; sons, Ripley F. Ridenour, of Florida, and Guy K. (Monica) Ridenour, of Angola, Indiana; brother, Gary Olney, of San Antonio, Texas; and sisters, Darlene R. Rehner, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Sheryl Lemmermen, of Ocala, Florida. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leo E. Olney; mother, Willow Mae Olney Hammond; sons, Timothy Ridenour and Jeff E. Ridenour; and brother, Jerry Olney.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in Angola, Indiana, with Dr. Bob Keonig officiating.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, prior to the service at the church.

Private burial at Lester Cemetery, Branch County, Michigan, will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Masks are required as mandated by the governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing at the church and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.