Janice Ringler


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice Ringler Obituary

AUBURN - Janice A. Ringler, 92, of Auburn, died Sunday May 19, 2019, at her home.

Janice was born May 21, 1926, in Kendallville, a daughter of the late Lionel and Wilda Kreischer.

Throughout her career, Janice had worked in the offices of C.B. Hathaway Jr. MD, Auburn State Bank and most recently Rieke Corporation.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Harris, of Saint Joe; grandchildren, Scott Ringler, Monica Ringler Wells, Robyn Ringler Kubsch, Jaima Harris and Geoff Harris; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Ringler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Ringler; son, Rod Ringler; sisters, Barbara Mayne, Marilyn Hoffheim, Elizabeth Zawadsky, Maxine Bauman, Hazel Robeson, Frieda Nelson, Martha Clement and Catherine Duve.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, with visitation one hour prior at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1801 N. Main St., Auburn.

The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 30, 2019
