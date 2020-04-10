|
FREMONT - Janice "Tootie" Sommers, 68, passed away at her home in Fremont, Indiana, on Monday, April 6, 2020, with her loving husband, Gary Sommers, by her side.
She was born on July 13, 1951, in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, to Robert Hawkins and Rachel Faulk. They preceded her in death.
Tootie thrived on caring for others. She worked in nursing and group homes, raised her children with love, and always had pets in her home that were doted on. She was an excellent seamstress and was a member of a sewing club for many years. She also loved to garden and was the best cook her family knew. Throughout her life she maintained her Southern roots; sweet tea was always readily available. She was quick to laugh and even quicker to smile. She loved her family and told them every chance she got. Tootie delighted in children and always paid extra special attention to them.
Tootie is survived by her husband, Gary Sommers, with whom she celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary on March 21; and her canine babies, Ollie and Tinkerbell; her children, Rob (Tronna) Oberlin, of Hillsdale, Michigan, Deanna (Bob) Ballentine, of Butler, Indiana, and Andy (Marci) Oberlin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; stepchildren, Brian (Jessica) Sommers, of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, Justin (Danielle) Sommers, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Amanda (Ryan Horn) Sommers, of Angola, Indiana; grandchildren, Meagan Nicely, Nic (Danielle Wells) Daniels, Colton (Gabi) Ballentine, Caleb Ballentine, Michael, Luke, and Ryan Oberlin, and Dylan, Jaxon, Kayleigh, and Kohen Sommers; and three great-grandchildren; siblings, George Hawkins, of Charlestown, South Carolina, Rose Runkle, of Rincon, Georgia, and Bobby Hawkins, of Savannah, Georgia., and her mother-in-law, Gladys Sommers, of Fremont, Indiana.
Tootie was preceded in death late last year by her beloved dog, Izzy.
Per her wishes, Tootie will be cremated. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to once again hug people, because Tootie never ended a visit without a hug.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
