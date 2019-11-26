|
WATERLOO - Janie L. Wade, 64 of Waterloo, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Gary, Indiana, on April 13, 1955. Her parents were Harold Evans and Edna (Fisher) Kurvers and they have both passed away.
Also preceding Janie in death were two sisters, Linda Sue Evans and Anita Fay Evans.
Janie worked for 6 1/2 years and was assistant manager at Family Dollar in Butler. She was a press operator for 7 1/2 years at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler and was a stocker at Walmart in Auburn for eight years, before retiring in 2014.
She loved to bowl and was a 30-year member of WIBC. She bowled in leagues in Auburn, Butler and Angola. She was also a DeKalb and Allen County foster parent.
Janie married Steven E. Wade on Feb. 20, 1982, in Butler, Indiana, and he survives.
She is also survived by a son and three daughters, Coby R. Wade, of Waterloo, Tracy L. (Michael) Keyser, of Leo, Malissa M. (Jimmy) Hicks, of Garrett, and Jessica A. (Tom Lippi) Wasson, of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother; and four sisters, Harold E. Evans, of Butler, Patricia L. (Bill) Beatty, of Butler, her twin, Jeanie S. (Sam) DeLong, of Butler, Carol A. (Kenneth) Evanoff, of Garrett, and Judy R. Evanoff, of Auburn.
Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery.
Calling is Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to IU Cancer Center or North East Indiana Cancer Services.
