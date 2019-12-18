|
ANGOLA - Janie Louise Willms, 59, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born May 2, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert C. and Betty J. (Sams) Waite. They preceded her in death.
She was a 1978 graduate of Angola High School.
Janie was employed at Cameron Hospital in Angola. Previously she had worked at ATM Autoform Tool & Mfg., in Angola and Millennium Industries in Ligonier.
She was a devoted mom, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Janie loved to bake for others and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Jerry) Wolfe, of LeCanto, Florida, and Heather (Mike) Kasperski, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kelci, Kyrstyn, and Crystal Wolfe and soon to be Caleigh Wolfe, of LaCanto, Florida, and Bailey and Jaxson Kasperski, of Coldwater, Michigan; her significant/partner, Brad L. Noll, of Angola; three sisters, Judy Sparks, of Indianapolis, Sue Wyatt, of Angola, and Julie Stackhouse (twin sister), of Angola; one brother, Ron Waite, of Angola; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tom Waite.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with Pastor Jeffrey Gowen, of Assembly of God Church in Angola, officiating.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to services, starting at 11 a.m.
Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Janie L. Willms to her daughters; Nicole Wolfe or Heather Kasperski.
