H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
1960 - 2019
Janie Willms Obituary

ANGOLA - Janie Louise Willms, 59, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born May 2, 1960, in Angola, Indiana, to Robert C. and Betty J. (Sams) Waite. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1978 graduate of Angola High School.

Janie was employed at Cameron Hospital in Angola. Previously she had worked at ATM Autoform Tool & Mfg., in Angola and Millennium Industries in Ligonier.

She was a devoted mom, grandmother, sister and aunt.

Janie loved to bake for others and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughters, grandchildren and sisters.

She is survived by two daughters, Nicole (Jerry) Wolfe, of LeCanto, Florida, and Heather (Mike) Kasperski, of Coldwater, Michigan. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kelci, Kyrstyn, and Crystal Wolfe and soon to be Caleigh Wolfe, of LaCanto, Florida, and Bailey and Jaxson Kasperski, of Coldwater, Michigan; her significant/partner, Brad L. Noll, of Angola; three sisters, Judy Sparks, of Indianapolis, Sue Wyatt, of Angola, and Julie Stackhouse (twin sister), of Angola; one brother, Ron Waite, of Angola; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tom Waite.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with Pastor Jeffrey Gowen, of Assembly of God Church in Angola, officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to services, starting at 11 a.m.

Family requests memorials may be given in memory of Janie L. Willms to her daughters; Nicole Wolfe or Heather Kasperski.

To send condolences to the family please visit hejohnsonfh.com.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, of Angola, has been entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 18, 2019
