Janine Riley
1957 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - Janine L. (Ordway) Riley, 63, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Janine was born on March 22, 1957, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jerry L. and Janet L. (Roose) Ordway.

She was a 1975 graduate of DeKalb High School.

Janine worked as a System Designer for KLF/G3/ConvergeOne in Fort Wayne for the past 38 years.

She was a member of Waterloo United Methodist Church.

Janine loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Lincoln.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Staci Riley, of Fort Wayne; grandson, Lincoln Riley, of Fort Wayne; life partner, Tom Rountree, of Fort Wayne; mother, Janet Ordway-Surber and her husband, Ken Surber, of Waterloo; sister, Jacqueline Evans, of Waterloo; nephew, Tyler Evans, of Waterloo; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Ordway; maternal grandparents, Gordon Roose and Pauline Sanderson; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Zella Ordway.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. William Curry will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.

Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the education fund for Janine's grandson, Lincoln Riley, in care of Michael Riley.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
