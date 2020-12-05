Janis Funnell

ANGOLA - Janis M. Funnell, 80, passed away suddenly at her home in Angola on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

She was born on May 14, 1940 in Angola to Kenneth and Ida May (Altimus) Brand. She graduated from high school and started working in the office at Moore's Business Forms in Angola and continued working there until she retired.

Janis married Ronald G. "Ronnie" Funnell on March 5, 1960.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed going to the casino, traveling and shopping, especially at Shipshewana. Janis was a faithful member of the local "Morning Coffee Crew".

Surviving is her brother-in-law; Gerry Funnell of Punta Gorda, Florida and her sister-in-law, Shirley Wise of Elkhart. Also surviving are her nephews, Dean Wise, Dan Wise and Don Wise.

Janis was an active and caring person and will truly be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband, Ronald G. "Ronnie" Funnell on July 3, 2018 and brother, Richard Brand.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

A Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana officiated by Pastor John Boyanowski.

Memorial Donations may be made to any of the following: Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Dr., Indianapolis, Indiana 46202 http://www.rileychildrens.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis TN 38101 http://st.jude.org/tribute; Victory Junction Gang, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317 http://www.victoryjunction.org; Riley Children's Hospital, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, PO Box 204, Angola, Indiana 46703 http://www.CHSSteubenCounty.org .

