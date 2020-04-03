KPCNews Obituaries
ROME CITY - Jarrod Dane Haines, 34, of Rome City, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on July 10, 1985, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Christopher and Teresa (Wilson) Haines.

He was a supervisor at Aluminum Recovery Technology in Kendallville.

Jarrod loved being with his boys and his family and enjoyed fishing and cooking out.

Surviving are two sons, Zaivyn Haines and Carter Haines, both at home; his mother, Teresa Pergrem, of Rome City; two brothers, Jon Haines, of Kendallville and Cody A. (Kelley) Haines, of Hudson; four nieces and nephews, Bryiana Haines, Jayde Tuttle, Kadin Haines, and Anndee Haines; and maternal grandmother, Rose Caldwell, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his father; maternal grandfather, Paul Caldwell; and paternal grandparents, Wesley and Shirley Haines.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville.

The visitation is limited to 10 people at a time, therefore, please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend.

Jarrod's life will be celebrated with a private funeral service on Monday, April 6, 2020, with Pastor Billy Fields, of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church in Wolcottville, officiating.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Pallbearers are Jon Haines, Cody Haines, Kelley Haines, Tim Bryant, Chaz Lash, and Thad Haines.

A live broadcast of the funeral service will be available for family and friends to view on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday at 11 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date for family and friends to attend.

Preferred memorials are to his sons, and checks may be made payable to Teresa Pergrem.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 3, 2020
