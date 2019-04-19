HAMILTON - Jarvis W. Hollar, 64, of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born Sept. 19, 1954, in Johnson City, Kansas, to Roy Mac and Ada N. (Strontmeyer) Hollar. His parents have both passed away.

Jarvis worked at Tri-Wall International Paper in Butler and was very proud of his years of service to the Waterloo Fire Department and Hamilton Fire Department. He also served for eight years as a Waterloo Reserve Police Officer.

Surviving is a son, Jeremy J. Hollar of Angola; grandson, Theodore Joseph Smith of Ohio; sister, Carolyn Y. (James) Hollar-Anderson of Fremont; half-brother, Kenneth (Denise) DePew of Waterloo; half-sister, Kathy (Kevin) Fackler of Waterloo; seven stepbrothers and sisters; and his significant other and forever love, Anita Jarrell of Hamilton.

Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Tom Nedderson officiating. Burial will follow in Eddy Cemetery in Hamilton.

Calling is Monday from 2-7 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the Waterloo Fire Department or the Hamilton Fire Department. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.