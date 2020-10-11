Jean Alexander

FORT WAYNE - Jean M. Alexander, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Heritage Point of Fort Wayne.

Jean was born July 5, 1930, in Oak Park, Illinois, a daughter of the late Maurice and Ruth Hayes.

Jean was an elementary teacher at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 28 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, spending time with family, traveling, reading and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Basketball.

She is survived by a son, Brent Alexander of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Perry Lyons of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sarah (Sean) Craft of Tampa Bay, Florida, Justin (Kristin) Alexander of Indianapolis, Jenn (Kevin) Mattison of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kristen (Ryan) Kay of Fort Wayne, Katelyn (Brenden) Williams of Indianapolis, Jake Alexander of Nashville, Tennessee, and Houston Lyons of Fort Wayne; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Winner of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Alexander.

A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Damar Services 6067 Decatur Blvd., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46241.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

David Hassett

AUBURN - David Scott "Dave" Hassett, age 57, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Dave was born on Nov. 15, 1962, in Angola, Indiana, to David Delaine and Barbara June (Hills) Hassett.

He graduated from Fremont High School in 1981 where he was an incredible athlete, playing baseball and basketball - earning a full scholarship from Wabash College to play basketball. Later, he played minor league baseball in Florida where he was drafted by the Phillies, but did not pursue due to an injury.

Professionally, Dave was a digital marketing specialist, working for Hibu for over 25 years. In 2018, he retired from Hibu and founded his own consulting company, Dash Online Services.

Dave was also an avid golfer and was very proud of accomplishing his lifelong dream of shooting a hole-in-one last August alongside his beloved golfing buddies.

Most importantly, Dave was an amazing, devoted husband, father and grandpa, and was the rock of his family. His quiet, confident but humble presence will be forever missed.

Dave, "Good Time Dave," was a fun-loving, laid-back guy who enjoyed life to the fullest, surrounded by friends and family. That being said, the only wishes he shared, casually, in regards to his passing, was for friends and family not to grieve, but celebrate his life and "have a big party!"

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Rene' Hassett of Auburn, Indiana, a son, David Delaine Hassett, II, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, daughters, Michelle Kistler (Kyle Mayhill) of Logansport, Indiana, Nicole Hayden (Cody Kraus) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Taylor (James) Kintz of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brandy Simmons, and Brittney Simmons both of Crawfordsville, Indiana, grandchildren, Liam and Cylis Kistler, Travis Lee Hassett, and Samantha Marie Hassett, and brothers, Robert (Roberta) Hassett of Fremont, Indiana, and Chris (Trish) Hassett of Dayton, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Michael Lee "Mikey" Hayden, a grandson, Leon Scott Hassett, and sisters, Dawn Armey, and Beverly Manning.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at the County Line Church of God, 7716 North County Line Road E., Auburn, Indiana. Pastor Stuart Kruse will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held prior to the services from noon to 3 p.m. at the church.

Memorial donations in Dave's memory are requested to County Line Church of God.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

John Heller

FORT WAYNE - John W. Heller, 82, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Mr. Heller lived Orland, Indiana, and was born in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Heller was preceded in death by his mother, Ada (Heller) Rouch; his father, William Heller; his stepfather, Norman Rouch; and grandson Casey Sanders.

Surviving are daughters Tracey (Phillip) Sanders and Christine (Chris) Brown and grandchildren Kelly Sanders, Sydney Brown and Sawyer Brown.

Mr. Heller attended Central High School and worked at Rogers Market. He retired from Fisher Brothers Paper Company. He belonged to the Free Masons of Elkhart 101, Goshen Tyian lodge 12 PM and the American Legion Post 423 in Orland.

The memorial service is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the American Legion Post 423 in Orland, Indiana.

Arrangements are by the Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com.

Dorothy Markle

SPENCERVILLE - Dorothy Marcene Markle, 97, of Spencerville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her daughter's home with family by her side.

She was born on June 27, 1923, in Van Wert, Ohio, to the late Walter and Ellen Stewart. She married Max L. Markle on Dec. 21, 1945, at the Garrett Church of Christ, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2004.

Dorothy loved her grandchildren, and it was always a treat when her great-great-grandchildren came to visit. She enjoyed her flower gardens every year and was well known for being a great cook and for her pies. Dorothy became known as "Golf Cart Grandma" to many.

She is survived by a son, Jerry (Pam) Markle of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Pat (Bert) Hollman of Spencerville; nine granchildren, Kim Hollman of Cleveland, Ohio, Jen (Steve) Rose of Fort Wayne, Don Hollman of Fort Wayne, Dax (Lora) Hollman of Lexington, North Carolina, Andy (Monica) Hollman of Fort Wayne, Carmen (Will) Fliehman of Spencerville, Denice (John) Rudolph of Lynnville, Greg (Erin) Munster of Harlan and Paul (Ashley) Munster of Fort Wayne. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Max "Maxie" Jr. and nine brothers and sisters.

Calling will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Joe Church of Christ at 508 Jefferson St., St. Joe, Indiana. Services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastors Donny Goff and Jim Platner officiating. Burial will be in White City Cemetery, Spencerville.

Memorials may be given in her name to the White City Cemetery Maintenance Fund, P.O. Box 72, Spencerville, Indiana, 46788.

Arrangements are by Carnahan-Baidinger and Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit cbwfuneralhome.com.

Phillip Molargik

HARLAN - Phillip Molargik, 81, died Oct. 7, 2020.

Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.