Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Jean Camp


1943 - 2019
Jean Camp Obituary

ST. JOE - Jean E. Camp, 76, of St. Joe, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 14, 1943, in Butler, to Huber C. and Frances (Smith) Carr. They preceded her in death.

Jean was a 1961 graduate of Butler High School.

She married Wilbur L. Camp on Nov. 19, 1961, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in rural Butler, and he survives in St. Joe.

Jean worked as a lab coordinator at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in Auburn for 13 years, retiring in 2000.

She was a member of Butler Church of Christ.

Jean was a charter member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She also was a member of Business and Professional Women's Foundation and Questers in Auburn.

She was an avid photographer and loved taking pictures. She also was a car enthusiast. She had several cars she loved, but her favorites were a Chevy Corvette and her award-winning Pinto.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael L. and Kelly Camp, of Hamilton, and Joseph W. and Gayle Camp, of Angola; four grandchildren, Tyler L. and Kellie Camp, Brittany Camp, Tanner Camp, and Thayne Camp; three great-grandchildren, Isaiah Camp, Grayson Camp and Wyatt Camp; a sister and brother-in-law, Jane G. and Robert Biddle, of Garrett; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Carr, of Auburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth A. Sipe; and two brothers, Harold R. Carr and Jimmy Carr.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service. Scott Lanning will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Visitation will also be from 2-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to Woodburn Christian Children's Home.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
