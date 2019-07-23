HAMILTON - Jean M Conkle, 59, of Hamilton, died July 21, 2019, at her home in Hamilton.

She was born Oct. 26, 1959, in Fort Wayne. Her parents were Ira Wise and Shirley (Reed) Carson.

She worked as a CNA for 19 years at Betz Nursing Home and Miller's Merry Manor.

Jean married Colin Conkle in 1990, and he passed away in 2010.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Josh Saurbeck and his wife, Karie, of Auburn, Kerri Astudillo and her husband, Victor, of Auburn and Jeremy Conkle and his wife, Susan, of Corunna; 10 grandchildren, Quintin, Lilly and Xander Saurbeck, Zayden, Kiana and Phoenix Astudillo, Angel and Gabriel Conkle and Aurora and Titus Blue; a sister, Holly Petre; and a half -sister, Francis Abel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Jim; two sisters, Sue and Patsy; and a sister-in-law, Connie.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday July 26, 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Preferred memorials can be given to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with services.