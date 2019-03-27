Home

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Clear Lake Bible Church
9050 E. 700 N.
Fremont, IN
Jean E. Hosier, 97, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

She was born Nov. 13, 1921, at the family farm in Montgomery, Michigan, to Bessie and Charles Waltz. Jean graduated from Camden (Michigan) High School and went to Tri-State College. Jean married Bob Hosier on Nov. 9, 1946.

Her surviving children are Annette Tuck and Jerry Hosier.

Her love of antiques led to a long and interesting career as an antique dealer, lasting from 1960-2010. She was loved for her warm and lighthearted personality that helped lead her family and friends down a most interesting path.

Memorial service and luncheon will take place at Clear Lake Bible Church, 9050 E. 700 N., Fremont, Indiana, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be donated to Hospice of Hillsdale County, 124 S. Howell St., Hillsdale, MI 49242-2010.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 27, 2019
