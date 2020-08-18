1/
Jean Hunter
BENTON, Ky. - Mrs. Jean Ann Hunter, 79, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, after a lengthy illness at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City, Kentucky.

Born on Tuesday, March 25, 1941, in LaGrange, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Robert Notestine and the late Helene (Tetters) Notestine.

She was co-owner of Hunter Aviation Mayfield Skyways and Grayson Aviation. Mrs. Hunter was also a Realtor with Park Avenue Properties.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church in Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Stanley L. "Stan" Hunter, of Benton, Kentucky; son, Douglas (Shannon) Hunter, of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; brothers, Steve Notestine, of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, and Stanley Notestine, of LaGrange, Indiana; sister, Julie Eagleson, of LaGrange, Indiana; and two grandchildren, John Tyler Hunter and Dean Parker Hunter, both of Gilbertsville, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Gregory Britt Hunter.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home, 211 W. 5th St., Benton, Kentucky.

The Rev. Bill Lawson will officiate.

Interment will take place at a later date at the Leitchfield Memorial Gardens in Leitchfield, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the funeral home.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
Benton, KY 42025
(270) 527-3141
