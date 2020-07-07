KENDALLVILLE - Lois Jean Lockhart, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Monday, July 6, 2020, on her birthday, at her residence with her family at her side.

She was born on July 6, 1929, in Swan Township, Noble County, Indiana, to Robert and Ada (Graber) Cooley.

In May 1947, she married Don Weirick. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 1986.

She then married Richard "Dick" Lockhart in June 1990. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2011.

She did custom sewing and alterations in her home, and later worked at Skinner's Fabric Store in Kendallville for many years. She also worked at Seamco in Kendallville. She received her real estate license in her late 50s and worked for Noble Real Estate.

Mrs. Lockhart was a member of Cedar Lake Church of Christ and attended First Christian Church in Kendallville.

She was also a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 2749 Auxiliary.

After her marriage to Dick Lockhart in 1990, the couple traveled the United States on a motorcycle. They also traveled to Europe and Alaska.

Jean enjoyed reading, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, cooking, and tending to her flowers. She dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was a great help to everyone.

Surviving are a daughter, Michele "Shelley" (Ken) Meyer, of Kendallville; two stepdaughters, Kathy (Steve) Guen, of Ashley and Linda (Jerry) Engstrand, of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; a stepson, Alan (Brenda) Lockhart, of Ashley; five grandchildren, Adam (Shannon) Meyer, of Kendallville, Sara (Art Donner) Scheurich, of Auburn, Kristin (Joshua) Creager, of Fort Wayne, Faith (Isais) Santiago, of Kendalville, and April (Thomas) Henry, of Stillwater, Oklahoma; seven step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Max (Jan) Peters, of Ashley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Beth Brumbaugh.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Steve Evans and Pastor Mike DiSanto officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery near Corunna. A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Thursday at 2 p.m. Calling will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Kendallville.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.