KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Sterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Sterling


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette Sterling Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Jeanette M. Sterling, 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died June 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Sterling was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Irmin and Lettie (Neff) Thompson.

Jeanette was a 1957 Topeka High School graduate and then went on to attend Manchester College and International Business College.

Living for many years in Fort Wayne, she was a secretary for Indiana Michigan Electric Company and Fort Wayne National Bank.

She was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, and Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the NSDAR. She had also been a member of Business Professional Women in Fort Wayne.

On Aug. 7, 1971, in Topeka, she married John H. Sterling. He preceded her in death on July 15, 1993.

Surviving is a sister-in-law, Deborah Thompson, of LaGrange; seven nieces and nephews and their spouses, Marsha Huckins, of Granger, Cliff and Suzanne Thompson, of Topeka, Marjorie Thompson and her fiancé, Tom Watson, of Topeka, Mark and Sharla Thompson, of Topeka, Matt and Susan Thompson, of LaGrange, Kathy Sites, of Michigan, and Amy and Steve McKowen, of Wolcottville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wayne L. Thompson, Robert B. Thompson, and Phillip R. Thompson; and a nephew, Dennis Thompson.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning one hour prior at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Karen Koelsch officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the NSDAR.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now