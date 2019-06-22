FORT WAYNE - Jeanette M. Sterling, 79, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died June 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Sterling was born on Nov. 27, 1939, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Irmin and Lettie (Neff) Thompson.

Jeanette was a 1957 Topeka High School graduate and then went on to attend Manchester College and International Business College.

Living for many years in Fort Wayne, she was a secretary for Indiana Michigan Electric Company and Fort Wayne National Bank.

She was an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, and Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the NSDAR. She had also been a member of Business Professional Women in Fort Wayne.

On Aug. 7, 1971, in Topeka, she married John H. Sterling. He preceded her in death on July 15, 1993.

Surviving is a sister-in-law, Deborah Thompson, of LaGrange; seven nieces and nephews and their spouses, Marsha Huckins, of Granger, Cliff and Suzanne Thompson, of Topeka, Marjorie Thompson and her fiancé, Tom Watson, of Topeka, Mark and Sharla Thompson, of Topeka, Matt and Susan Thompson, of LaGrange, Kathy Sites, of Michigan, and Amy and Steve McKowen, of Wolcottville; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wayne L. Thompson, Robert B. Thompson, and Phillip R. Thompson; and a nephew, Dennis Thompson.

A funeral service will take place Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning one hour prior at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, with the Rev. Karen Koelsch officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

Memorials may be made to the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the NSDAR.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.