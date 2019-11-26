KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanie Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanie Crawford


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie Crawford Obituary

PAW PAW, Mich. - Jeanie Crawford, 78, of Paw Paw, Michigan, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1941, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Stewart and Rosa (Draper) Caldwell.

Mary worked as a manager for K-Mart.

On Nov. 26, 1975, she married Jerry Crawford in Kalamazoo. He survives her in Paw Paw.

Along with her husband, Jerry, she is survived by her three daughters, Becky (Clay) Dark, of Paw Paw, Michigan, Stacy (Dean) Shady, of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Tina (Bob) Geering, of Montrose, Colorado; four sons, Doug McKenzie, of Iron, Michigan, Derek (Vicky) Crawford, of Plainwell, Michigan, John (Kathy) McKenzie, of Burr Oak, Michigan, and Gary McKenzie, of Sturgis, Michigan; and a grandson whom she raised, Michael (Laura) McKenzie, of Elkhart, Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; five sisters, Helen Thomas, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Cherry (Ron) Levitz, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Carol Zimmerman, of Stroh, Indiana, Rosie (Gary) Walchle, of Howe, Indiana, and Janie (Jeff) Freed, of Albion, Indiana; two brothers, Squirty (Linda) Caldwell, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Dick (Sherry) Caldwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Kathy Gose, and Goldie Ley; and two brothers, David and Paul Caldwell.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, IN 46761.

The Rev. John Hill will officiate the services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.

Memorials may be contributed to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -