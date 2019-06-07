ANGOLA - Jeanne Mieras Banta, 88, passed away on June 5, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1930, in Ashley, Indiana, to James J. and Mildred (Raber) Mieras.

She graduated from Pleasant Lake High School in 1948, and she married Paul Banta on Aug. 22, of the same year.

She worked at a variety of jobs during her lifetime, including as a cook in the school cafeteria, secretary for the county surveyor and as a proofreader for Moore Business Forms and the RR Donnelly Corporation.

She was a member of Mount Zion Methodist Church, and enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two older brothers; and by her husband of 69 years, Paul.

She is survived by her three children, Larry Banta, Valorie Williamson and Jerry Banta; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, 207 N. West St., Angola.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Mount Zion Methodist Church, 3365 S. Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.