Jeanne Wittmer
TELL CITY - Lyndall Jeanne (Hunnings) Wittmer passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after a valiant six-year battle with cancer.
Jeanne, as she was known by all, was born July 26, 1944, in Sullivan, Indiana, the daughter of Keith and Lyndall (Ferree) Hunnings. Jeanne married Philip Wittmer of Tell City, Indiana, on June 10, 1966, who survives, having recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Bonnie E. (Hunnings) Andrews (Dennis) of Greenfield, Indiana; a niece, Olivia E. Andrews of Florence, Kentucky; a nephew, Keith J. Andrews (Janie) of Fishers, Indiana; an uncle, William J. Ferree of Sullivan, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Karen C. Wittmer of Tell City; as well as numerous cousins and grand nieces and nephews.
Jeanne taught for 33 years at East Noble High School in Kendallville, Indiana. She served as department head for the business and practical arts departments. She also served on several North Central Evaluation teams at various high schools throughout Indiana. She served as a sponsor for several school clubs, including the Business Professionals of America, wherein she had numerous competition winners at regional and state levels in Accounting I and II, and accompanied students to the national contests in several states.
She always said, "If an East Noble committee was formed, she was a member!" She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa. Jeanne retired from East Noble in July, 1999 and moved to Kokomo and Greentown, Indiana to join her husband, whose career relocated him there. Jeanne and her husband then moved to Perry County permanently in 2007.
During her career and long after her retirement, she tutored numerous students in math. She was always very active in her community, volunteering for many societies, service organizations and clubs. Together with her husband, she was awarded the honor of being the 2017 Tell City Distinguished Citizens.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 and from 11 a.m. to service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tell City Historical Society.
Condolences may be made online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com.