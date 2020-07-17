1/1
Jeffery Salisbury
1995 - 2020
GARRETT - Jeffery A. Salisbury, 24, died on Tuesday July 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Connersville, Indiana, on Sept. 4, 1995.

His mother and stepfather are Tammy L and Charles Baisden, of Garrett, Indiana, and his father is Robert Allen DeWitt, of Fort Wayne.

Jeff worked in various factories in the area and loved being with his family, friends and especially his son Emerey. He enjoyed playing video games, being outside and drinking. He spent as much time as he could on his motorcycle, because he loved to ride and he also loved fishing. Fishing was his vibe because he felt very relaxed on the water when he was fishing.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his son, Emery Michael Roy Salisbury, of Garrett; two sisters, Tami J. Mann and her husband, Johnnie, of Garrett and Christian J. Fuller, of Columbia City; and also six half-sisters.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Connie (Boyd) Mason.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.

Calling is on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

To help with expenses, the family asks that memorials be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
JUL
21
Service
02:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
