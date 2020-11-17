FREMONT - Jeffrey Carl Collins, age 66, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jeff was born on June 24, 1954, in Knox, Indiana.

He married Sherri Lynne Biggs on Aug. 15, 1987, in North Judson, Indiana.

He loved gardening and being outside. We had the best garden and lawn in the whole neighborhood. He was kind and he shared what he had.

He was the best husband a wife could want. He was a selfless and loving dad and grandfather.

He enjoyed playing the guitar and bragged because someone thought he was Eddie Van Halen! He loved his family and brothers and sisters. He enjoyed making his family and friends smile.

Survivors include his wife, Sherri Collins, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana; sons, Josh (Jennifer) Collins, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nicholas Collins, of Fremont, Indiana; a grandson, Henry Collins, of Indianapolis; his mother and fathers-in-law, Jeanette and William Cady, of Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, Indiana, and Steven and Jeanie Biggs, of Iola, Texas; sisters, Liz and Kenny Whisman, of Atlanta, Indiana, Lois (Mike) Moore, of Knox, Indiana, Geri Mathews, of North Judson, Indiana, Libby and Phil Kelley, of Knox, Indiana, and Rhonda Collins, of Knox, Indiana; brothers, Ham Collins, of Merritt Island, Florida, Terry (Janice) Collins, of Knox, Indiana, Wilbur and Geniene Collins, of Adamsville, Tennessee, and Chuck (Rita) Collins, of Winamac, Indiana; and a brother-in-law, Bradley Biggs, of Clarksville, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruth (Cole) Collins; a sister and her husband, Caroline and Ed Tripenfeldas; and a brother-in-law, Mike Mathews.

Calling hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.

Due to the pandemic a private funeral service will be held.

Due to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's mandate, only 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time, with facial masks and social distancing required.

Burial will follow at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com.