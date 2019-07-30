|
HOWE - Jeffrey D. Elliott, 72 of Howe, Indiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
He died quietly, but he did not live quietly. Blessed with an excellent singing voice and cursed with the ability to play an accordion, he pursued the former activity his entire life, and mercifully gave up the latter as he aged.
He served as the music minister for many years at Gracepoint Baptist Church in Sturgis, Michigan, and devoted many hours each week in this capacity. Untold thousands have heard Jeff's singing, both at church, at preachers' conferences, and other special events.
Jeff did nothing half-heartedly.
In his younger years, Jeff enjoyed riding motorcycles at ridiculous speeds until his wife no longer allowed him to have one. When he turned to sailing as a hobby, he took the same death-defying approach, somehow managing to capsize at least three different sailboats on tiny Cedar Lake. This may be a record.
Jeff was a life-long sailor, having served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hornet aircraft carrier in the South Pacific, during the Vietnam War. While he was aboard the vessel, its crew retrieved the astronauts from the Apollo 11 mission, but he never talked about it. Jeff actually told more stories about being banished to a lonely deck by his fellow sailors because he insisted on practicing his accordion in his down time.
On June 30, 1968, he married Susan Barnes in Santa Ana, California, and they set about producing an entire clan of Elliotts.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 51 years, Susan; two daughters, Shannon (Greg) Long and Leah Elliott, both of Sturgis; three sons, Joel Elliott, of Atlanta, Georgia, Phillip Elliott, of Howe, Indiana, and Marcus Elliott, of Angola, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Elisabeth, Ethan, Erin, Allison, Olivia, Ivy and Morgan; one brother, Thomas (Karen) Elliott, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Suzanne (Joseph) DiCara, of New Jersey, and Robin (Carl) Sears, of Orland, Indiana; two nieces, and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Howard Elliott.
He was born June 1, 1947, in Coldwater, Michigan, son of the late Ralph and Eleanor (Keyes) Elliott.
Jeff resided in Howe for the past 33 years, coming from Daleville, Indiana.
He and Susan owned and operated Insurance Market Place in Angola, Indiana.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
A gathering of family and friends to honor the life of Jeffrey D. Elliott, will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Gracepoint Baptist Church, 26268 U.S. 12 in Sturgis, Michigan, where a celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Pastor Greg Long, Jeff's son-in-law, will officiate.
Full military honors will be conferred by Captain John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.
The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers memorial donations would be appreciated to Hope United (Amanda's House), 222 S. Main St., Three Rivers, MI 49093. This was a project that Jeff was very passionate about.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.