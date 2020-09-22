Jeffrey Garing

BUNKER HILL - Jeffrey E. Garing, of Bunker Hill, Indiana, went to be with Our Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Jeff was born on June 17, 1957, in Fowler, to Mary Jean (Rhodes) Garing and Robert Eugene Garing. In 1968, he moved with his family; his mom, dad, his year-older sister, Pam and soon to be born brother, Dan, to Rockville. Jeff graduated from Rockville High School in in 1975.

Jeff chose to enlist in the Navy in 1976, and graduated from the Naval Photography Program. After five years in the service to his country, Jeff chose to end his time in the South Pacific and began life using his Naval training as a photographer in California. His daughter Cara Marie was born at this time. Eventually they returned to Indiana. Jeff worked as a studio photographer and eventually a video photographer of high school marching band, cheerleading and show choir competitions in a multi-state area.

Jeff was known for his quick wit and his ability to make friends and to make them laugh, especially his family. He was also known for putting google eyes on framed family-member portraits and many other surfaces. He loved camping and fishing and spent many years of summers near the Mississinewa River Dam selling fishing and camping gear. Eventually he settled in nearby Bunker Hill. He was close to his daughter, her husband, Eric, and his three grandchildren, Jade, Peyton and Ariana - oh yes, Jeff was a Colts fan after he left his 49ers in California.

Jeff developed Mantle Cell Lymphoma and received one of the first bone marrow transplants performed by a Veterans Administration Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. His cancer disappeared. Six years later the cancer recurred, and Jeff beat it a second time. And then his physical struggles took their toll and he passed away after one last visit with his dad, brother and sister and daughter.

Jeff is survived by his father, Robert, of Crawfordsville; his sister, Pamela Sue (James) Jansen, of Kendallville; brother, Daniel Raymond (Tabitha), of Thorntown; his daughter, Cara Marie (Eric) McBride, of Lafayette; and his nieces, Heather and Hilary and Dylan and Jesse. Jeff is also survived by many, many cousins and a chosen few great friends.

Preferred memorials honoring Jeff's life are to the Wounded Warrior Project. It was Jeff's desire to rest next to his mother in St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla, after one last canoe trip down Sugar Creek at Turkey Run State Park, just nine miles north of his boyhood home.

Burial will take place at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Avilla on Oct. 12, 2020, at 4 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.