KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Gay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Gay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey Gay Obituary

FREMONT - Jeffrey L. Gay, 75, of Clear Lake, Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Angola.

He grew up in Fremont, and Lake Gage, and graduated Fremont High School in 1962. After graduation Jeff attended Butler University for three years, and upon the death of his father, decided to come back home and help his brother Philip run the family business, which included Gay's Market grocery store, a laundry mat, and the Hitchin Post Restaurant. The business changed over the years to become what it is known today as Gay's Hops N Schnapp's, with five stores in northeast Indiana.

Jeff married Nianne C. Rathbun on April 11, 1965, at the Fremont United Methodist Church, and she survives.

Over the years Jeff and Nianne lived at Clear Lake and enjoyed spending winters at South Padre Island, Texas, and most recently in Fort Myers, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Nianne Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont; children, Wendy (Gary) Hoffman of Orland, Tony (Beth) Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont, and Stacey (Pete) Harrington of Carmel; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Philip (Anna) Gay of Ocala, Florida; and his loving dog, Mea.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Louis Gay in 1966, and his mother, Virginia Karol (Kratz) Kuhman in 1983.

A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Cameron Home Health and Hospice, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beams Funeral Home
Download Now