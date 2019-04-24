FREMONT - Jeffrey L. Gay, 75, of Clear Lake, Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, surrounded by his loving family.

Jeff was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Angola.

He grew up in Fremont, and Lake Gage, and graduated Fremont High School in 1962. After graduation Jeff attended Butler University for three years, and upon the death of his father, decided to come back home and help his brother Philip run the family business, which included Gay's Market grocery store, a laundry mat, and the Hitchin Post Restaurant. The business changed over the years to become what it is known today as Gay's Hops N Schnapp's, with five stores in northeast Indiana.

Jeff married Nianne C. Rathbun on April 11, 1965, at the Fremont United Methodist Church, and she survives.

Over the years Jeff and Nianne lived at Clear Lake and enjoyed spending winters at South Padre Island, Texas, and most recently in Fort Myers, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Nianne Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont; children, Wendy (Gary) Hoffman of Orland, Tony (Beth) Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont, and Stacey (Pete) Harrington of Carmel; 10 grandchildren; a brother, Philip (Anna) Gay of Ocala, Florida; and his loving dog, Mea.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Louis Gay in 1966, and his mother, Virginia Karol (Kratz) Kuhman in 1983.

A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his honor may be directed to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to Cameron Home Health and Hospice, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.

Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.