|
ANGOLA - Jennie K. Short, 54, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home in Angola, Indiana.
She was born on April 6, 1965, in Peru, Indiana, to Carl E. and Laura M. (Smith) Short.
She graduated from Angola High School in 1983.
Jennie worked for more than 25 years at Walmart in Angola.
Surviving are her mother, Laura M. Short, of Angola, Indiana; son, Chris (Jamie) Burgett, of Auburn, Indiana; brother, Carl C. Short, of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Gayla M. Henderson, of Angola, Indiana, and her significant other, Rick Strang, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her three grandchildren, Mark Burgett, Christopher L. Burgett, and Ethan Burgett, all of Auburn, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl E. Short, in January 2002; and brothers, Terry K. "TK" Short in 1976, and Leland E. Short in 2001.
Memorial services will be at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Final resting place will be at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Jennie's memory to s.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements are being handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.