1/1
Jennifer Boleyn
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Jennifer L. Boleyn, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert K. and Barbara Ann (Weibel) Huebner. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1979 graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne.

Jennifer was united in marriage to Kermit D. Boleyn on Dec. 3, 1988, in Essex, Connecticut, and he survives.

She was very entrepreneurial in her younger years. She was also a loving caregiver to many family members and friends and known as a second mom to many young adults.

Her life was full of pleasure also being a full time homemaker. She was a passionate animal lover, also enjoyed plants and flower gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Kermit Boleyn, of Angola; three daughters, Kelsea (Logan) Lochamire, of Hudson, Kortney Boleyn and fiancé, Nick Sutton, of Angola and Karlea Boleyn, of Angola; two grandchildren, Luna Lochamire and Kashton Lochamire, of Hudson; also one brother and one sister, Mark Huebner, of Indianapolis and Shelley (Ted) Pulver, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sharon Herron.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with the Rev. Tom Adamson of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, officiating.

Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the services from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Due to current mandate of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions and masks are required. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to please send their condolences to the family by visiting the funeral home website.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Jennifer L. Boleyn to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN. 46825.

To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Angola
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Angola
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Angola
108 S. West Street
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Angola

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved