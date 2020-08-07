ANGOLA - Jennifer L. Boleyn, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Robert K. and Barbara Ann (Weibel) Huebner. They preceded her in death.

She was a 1979 graduate of Snider High School in Fort Wayne.

Jennifer was united in marriage to Kermit D. Boleyn on Dec. 3, 1988, in Essex, Connecticut, and he survives.

She was very entrepreneurial in her younger years. She was also a loving caregiver to many family members and friends and known as a second mom to many young adults.

Her life was full of pleasure also being a full time homemaker. She was a passionate animal lover, also enjoyed plants and flower gardening and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Kermit Boleyn, of Angola; three daughters, Kelsea (Logan) Lochamire, of Hudson, Kortney Boleyn and fiancé, Nick Sutton, of Angola and Karlea Boleyn, of Angola; two grandchildren, Luna Lochamire and Kashton Lochamire, of Hudson; also one brother and one sister, Mark Huebner, of Indianapolis and Shelley (Ted) Pulver, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Sharon Herron.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 108 S. West St., Angola, with the Rev. Tom Adamson of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, officiating.

Burial will follow at Circle Hill Cemetery in Angola.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the services from 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home.

Due to current mandate of the pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing restrictions and masks are required. Anyone showing symptoms of the virus are asked to please send their condolences to the family by visiting the funeral home website.

Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Jennifer L. Boleyn to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN. 46825.

To leave condolences to the family visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.