Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
Jennifer Harris


1950 - 2019
Jennifer Harris Obituary

ST. JOE - Jennifer Jo Harris, 69, of St. Joe, Indiana, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Jennifer was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Auburn.

Jennifer attended International Business College and had worked at Rieke Corporation, also as the office manager at Pollution Control Systems and was the owner of Sundor Kennel for the last 35 years.

She was a Riverdale Youth League softball coach, Eastside softball booster mom, breeder and shower of Labrador retrievers and lifelong dog lover.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Harris, of St. Joe; daughter, Jaima (Les Lottes) Harris, of Avilla; son, Geoff (Chad Hulbert) Harris, of Rochester, New York; sister-in-law, Karen Ringler, of Angola; nieces, Monica (Todd) Wells, of Angola and Robyn (Eric) Kubsch, of Berrien Springs, Michigan; and nephew, Scott (Jackie) Ringler, of Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J W and Janice Ringler; and a brother, Rod Ringler.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept 7, 2019, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Jonathan Nack will be officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the .

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 4, 2019
