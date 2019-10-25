KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Sevrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Sevrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Sevrence Obituary

Jenny Lee Sevrence, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at Greystone Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.

She was born Alfreda May Heileman Dec. 23, 1930, to Christian and Ruth Esther (Myers) Heileman in Orange Township, Noble County, Indiana. Due to financial and family health issues, they were regrettably forced to place her up for adoption. Sometime later she was moved into the home of George Albert and Effie Fay (Scott) Fisher as Jenny Lee Fisher.

She graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School in 1947. She met and married LaOtta "Ott" Merl Sevrence in July of 1950. He proceeded her in death in December of 1991. To this marriage were born three children. A son, George Michael "Mike" Sevrence (Jodi) of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patricia Lee Lockwood (Kenneth L.) Waterloo, Indiana, and Alitza Kay Wildes (Dennis) of Buxton, Maine. Eight grandchildren were added to this family; Rebecca A. Parks, Michael P. Donahue, Sarah N. Murphy, Daniel L. Lockwood, Dennis P. Lockwood, Jennifer M. Wildes, Malissa D. Wildes, Kathryn S. Wildes and 15 great-grandchildren.

Jenny was proceeded in death by her husband and parents; also by all of her brothers and sisters. Brothers: Chrisly W. Heileman, Harold W., Johnny F., Martin L., Raymond C., and stillborn baby Paul. Sisters: Rosa A. Russel, Clara B. Fischer, Daisy L. Heileman, Pauline M. Smith, Edith Irene Heileman. A sister-in-law, Lois M. Donmyer, and brother-in-law, LaVon M. Sevrence.

Jenny worked as a secretary for many years for Magnavox, first in Fort Wayne, Indiana and finally retiring from their plant in Tennessee. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and fishing with Ott.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.

Memorial donation may be made to the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.

Published in KPCNews from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now