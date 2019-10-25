|
Jenny Lee Sevrence, age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at Greystone Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Wayne, Indiana with her daughter and son-in-law at her side.
She was born Alfreda May Heileman Dec. 23, 1930, to Christian and Ruth Esther (Myers) Heileman in Orange Township, Noble County, Indiana. Due to financial and family health issues, they were regrettably forced to place her up for adoption. Sometime later she was moved into the home of George Albert and Effie Fay (Scott) Fisher as Jenny Lee Fisher.
She graduated from Fort Wayne Central High School in 1947. She met and married LaOtta "Ott" Merl Sevrence in July of 1950. He proceeded her in death in December of 1991. To this marriage were born three children. A son, George Michael "Mike" Sevrence (Jodi) of Knoxville, Tennessee; two daughters, Patricia Lee Lockwood (Kenneth L.) Waterloo, Indiana, and Alitza Kay Wildes (Dennis) of Buxton, Maine. Eight grandchildren were added to this family; Rebecca A. Parks, Michael P. Donahue, Sarah N. Murphy, Daniel L. Lockwood, Dennis P. Lockwood, Jennifer M. Wildes, Malissa D. Wildes, Kathryn S. Wildes and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jenny was proceeded in death by her husband and parents; also by all of her brothers and sisters. Brothers: Chrisly W. Heileman, Harold W., Johnny F., Martin L., Raymond C., and stillborn baby Paul. Sisters: Rosa A. Russel, Clara B. Fischer, Daisy L. Heileman, Pauline M. Smith, Edith Irene Heileman. A sister-in-law, Lois M. Donmyer, and brother-in-law, LaVon M. Sevrence.
Jenny worked as a secretary for many years for Magnavox, first in Fort Wayne, Indiana and finally retiring from their plant in Tennessee. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, playing cards and fishing with Ott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
Burial will take place at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne.
Memorial donation may be made to the New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart Street, Waterloo, Indiana 46793.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.