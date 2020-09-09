PHOENIX, Ariz. - Jeremy J. Keck, age 37, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.

Jeremy graduated with honors from WP Carey School of Business with his Bachelor's Degree in 2006.

He was employed by Chasse Building Team in Tempe, Arizona, and was active in several work-related organizations.

Jeremy was also an active member of his community serving as a Scottsdale 20/30 Club member, a member of Arizona Country Club, and actively supporting Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he had been a patient a number of times in his life.

He was an avid golfer and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Ana; two young daughters, Emilee Austin Keck and Kaylee Madison Keck of Scottsdale; his parents, Jeff and Terri Keck, of Phoenix; brother, Kevinn (Deana) Keck, of Flagstaff; nephews, Jeremy Ryan Keck and Payne Lowry; nieces, Taylore Lowry and Payge Lowry, all of Flagstaff; and his three beloved dogs, Ted, Baxter and Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Joyce Whan, Kendallville, Indiana, and Phil and Judy Keck, Kendallville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the Keck Family kindly requests contributions be made to support the Heart Center at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Please visit https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/ and mention "In Celebration of Jeremy Keck" in the notes field.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.