1/1
Jeremy Keck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Jeremy J. Keck, age 37, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020.

Jeremy graduated with honors from WP Carey School of Business with his Bachelor's Degree in 2006.

He was employed by Chasse Building Team in Tempe, Arizona, and was active in several work-related organizations.

Jeremy was also an active member of his community serving as a Scottsdale 20/30 Club member, a member of Arizona Country Club, and actively supporting Phoenix Children's Hospital, where he had been a patient a number of times in his life.

He was an avid golfer and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Ana; two young daughters, Emilee Austin Keck and Kaylee Madison Keck of Scottsdale; his parents, Jeff and Terri Keck, of Phoenix; brother, Kevinn (Deana) Keck, of Flagstaff; nephews, Jeremy Ryan Keck and Payne Lowry; nieces, Taylore Lowry and Payge Lowry, all of Flagstaff; and his three beloved dogs, Ted, Baxter and Snyder.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Joyce Whan, Kendallville, Indiana, and Phil and Judy Keck, Kendallville, Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the Keck Family kindly requests contributions be made to support the Heart Center at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Please visit https://phoenixchildrensfoundation.org/ and mention "In Celebration of Jeremy Keck" in the notes field.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 6 p.m., at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix.

Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 7, 2020
We are praying for God’s Peace and Comfort for you all in the loss of Jeremy.
Jan and Bob Moore
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved