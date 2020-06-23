Jerome Febles

KENDALLVILLE - Jerome F. "Jerry" Febles, 77, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Kendallville, to Beryle and Katheryn (Swank) Febles.

On Oct. 9, 1971, in Kendallville, he married Patricia A. "Pat" Mortimore.

Mr. Febles served in the National Guard for six years.

He retired from Slater Steel, formerly Joslyn Steel in Fort Wayne, after nearly 40 years, where he received several Pride awards. He then worked for Kirby Risk in Kendallville, as a delivery driver, which was a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

He was a member of the Mizpah Shriners of Northeast Indiana, F&AM Kendallville Masonic Lodge #276, Kendallville VFW Post #2749, LaGrange American Legion Post #215, and Kendallville Elks Lodge #1194.

Jerry enjoyed golfing, hunting and, NASCAR. In his early days he enjoyed riding and racing motorcycles. He also collected Cribbage boards, a game he loved to play.

Surviving are his wife, Pat Febles, of Kendallville; two sisters, Sandra Sexton, of Muncie and Susanne Tritch, of Greensboro, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Sandra Muscello, of Kendallville; brother-in-law, Tom (Carolyn) Mortimore, of Kendallville; a special family friend, Phillip (Petie) Laur, of Jonesborough, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendalville, with Pastor Mike Antal, of South Milford United Methodist Church, officiating.

A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow at South Milford Cemetery.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers are Paul Minar, Mike Earley, Greg Earley, Russ Muscello Jr., Tom Mortimore Jr., Mike Mortimore, Chris Palmer, Jerry Stienbarger, Travis Mortimore and Wade Mortimore.

Calling is on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home, following social distancing practices.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.