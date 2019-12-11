KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Frye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Frye


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Frye Obituary

PLEASANT LAKE - Jerome Price "Bud" Frye, 93, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.

He was born on July 28, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerome Edward and Druzella (Price) Frye.

He married Opal Gene Rea on Aug. 29, 1947.

Mr. Frye served in the U.S. Navy as a Morse code translator aboard the Sierra, during WWII.

He was a graduate of Purdue University and taught in the GE Apprenticeship School. Jerome retired from GE in 1986.

Bud enjoyed fishing, riding his bicycle and spending time with his family. He was also active in Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, particularly the food bank ministry.

As a younger man, Jerome had a great time riding his Indian motorcycle and had many incredible stories to tell of his adventures. He was well-known for his ability to fix almost anything and he spent a great deal of time in his basement "tinkering" as he would call it. His wife, Opal, was a collector of cuckoo clocks and Jerome spent many hours repairing and restoring cuckoo clocks for her.

Surviving are a daughter, Carole A. Frye, of Pleasant Lake; a son, Kenneth D. Frye, of Pleasant Lake; six grandchildren, Ty Frye, Holly (Carter) Eimiller, Jeff Frye, Jeridan (Frye) Schechter, Jacob Phillips and Braeden Wallen-Frye; four great-grandchildren, Aliyah Frye, Arianna Frye, Kamden Phillips, and Kaitlyn Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Opal Frye; his siblings, Neal Frye and Patricia Geroff; and three sons, Michael "Mike" Frye, Larry Frye, and Jerome "Darby" Frye.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, with Pastor John Boyanowski of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church officiating.

Honor Guard services will be provided by the Angola American Legion Post 31 and active duty members of the U.S. Navy.

Burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.

Calling is Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 12:30-2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church or to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church Food Bank.

View a video tribute after Friday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -