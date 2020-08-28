1/
Jerome Schaab
1933 - 2020
HAMILTON LAKE - Jerome "Jerry" David Schaab, 86, of Hamilton Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.

Jerry was born on Oct. 19, 1933, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the ninth child of the late Alfred and Theresia Kauffman Schaab.

Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne.

Jerry retired in December 1992, after 42 years of barbering and sales. While in business, he was a president of the Butler JC's and Rotary clubs.

He married Karen Billings Zeigler on Feb. 15, 1980, in Butler. He and Karen spent 26 winters on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. They enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit 42 states and eight European countries.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Schaab, of Hamilton Lake; two sons, Alfred E. Schaab, and Christopher R. Schaab, of Hamilton Lake; a daughter, Jonella J. Schaab, of Fort Wayne; two stepchildren, Michael S. Zeigler, of Fort Wayne and Joy L. Taylor, of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Damen (Dawn) Therkildsen, of Idaho, Brianna and Alexander Schaab, of Tennessee, Jenna M. Taylor, of Boston, Massachusets, Drew (Natalia) Taylor, of Aspen, Colorado, and Dane G. (Alexandra) Taylor, of Boca Raton, Florida; and four great-grandsons, Caden and Ethen Therkildsen, Thomas Nash Taylor and Damean Dane Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Richard, John, James and Thomas; sisters, Gertrude Schaab, Dorothy Sprott and Mary Leuenberger; and a stepdaughter, Michelle Marie Racy.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Burial will be held at Butler Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 28, 2020.
