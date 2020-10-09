Jerome Schaab

1/
1/
Jerome "Jerry" David Schaab, 86, of Hamilton Lake, Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Saint Michael Catholic Church 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, Indiana.
The Rev. Fred Duschel will be officiating.
Visitors will be required to wear masks covering their nose and mouth when attending the funeral Mass.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.