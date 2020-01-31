KPCNews Obituaries
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:30 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
2213 Brooklyn Ave.
View Map
Jerome Smith


1938 - 2020
FORT WAYNE - Jerome "Jerry" L. Smith, 81, of Fort Wayne , Indiana, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Lincolnshire Place, Fort Wayne.

Jerry was born on Sept. 1, 1938, in Fort Wayne. He was the son of the late Robert C. and Vivian D. Smith.

Jerry was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, and served our country in the U.S. Navy.

He was a Fort Wayne firefighter and the Superintendent of the Signal Dept. for the City of Fort Wayne, retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed his retirement at Lake Pleasant, Manapogo Park, for many years.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Marilyn; sons, David (Claudia) Smith, of Fremont, Indiana, Brian (Denise) Smith, of Monroeville, Indiana, and Dan (Rose) Smith, of New Haven, Indiana; daughters, Denise Smith, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Dawn Albright, of Monroeville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Michael C. Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., with calling one hour prior.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a rosary recited at 4:30 p.m.

Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 31, 2020
