Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church
Kendallville, IN
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
Jerremmy Hall


1999 - 2019
Jerremmy Hall Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Jerremmy Lee Hall, 20, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Jerremmy was born in Angola, Indiana, on April 20, 1999, to Betty Jean (Johnson) Hall and Danny Hall Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Hall, of Kendallville; father, Danny Hall Jr. and Keisha Luster, of Kendallville; brothers, Stone Hall and his fiancé, Cassandra Uriyo, of Kendallville, Bradley Weimer, of Waterloo, and Christoph Dean, of Kendallville; sister, Heather Jeffers; and niece, Abigail Hale, of Kendallville; and sister, Maezie Hall, of Irvine, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Shirley Johnson, of Kendallville; paternal grandfather, Danny Hall Sr., of Beattyville, Kentucky; and many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Delbert Johnson; uncle, Delbert Johnson Jr.; paternal grandmother, Mae Hall; and uncle, Denzil Ritchie.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at First Christian Church in Kendallville, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church with Pastor Michael DiSanto officiating.

Burial will take place at Orange Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the family in care of Hite Funeral Home.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on July 25, 2019
