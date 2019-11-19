|
KIMMELL - Jerron M. (Jerri) Edsall, 79, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at 12:28 a.m., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born on June 20, 1940, the daughter of Cecil and Irene (Moran) Shank.
She married Rodger Edsall on April 21 1962. He preceded her in death in 2012.
Survivors include two sons, Steven Edsall, of Kimmell, and Brian (Jeri) Edsall, of Kimmell. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Mike (Brandie) Edsall, Angie (Brad) Franklin, Chad Edsall and Tara Edsall; three great-grandchildren, Kaylee Morris, Oliver Franklin, and Parker Edsall; siblings, Sam Shank, of Avilla, Indiana, Kenneth "Bud" Shank, of Newville, Indiana, John (Kay) Shank, of Saint Joe, Indiana, Cecil Shank Jr., of Albion, Indiana, Marcille (Ralph) Woodbury, of Cadillac, Michigan, Fay Ann (Gene) Ries, of LaOtto, Indiana, and Julia (Ed) Snyder, of Hicksville, Ohio; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Jerri was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Donald Edsall in 1998; her parents; siblings, infant brother, Tommy Shank, Mert Secrist, Wilma Hess, William Shank, and Ara Jean Knapp; and daughter-in-law, Kay Edsall.
Jerri was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was a mother, grandmother, and sister to a family that felt so blessed in her presence. Her heart was full of love for her family, friends, and members of the church. She was a hard person to get ahold of, as she was always keeping herself busy. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in the garden, pampering herself with facials, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She was a hard-working woman with nothing but determination to accomplish whatever was on her mind. Her love for her family was especially shown during the holidays. Her house was the place to be to enjoy some fantastic meals, with a glass of moscato, of course. She will be missed dearly by everyone who had the chance to love and know her kind soul.
A funeral service will be held in Jerri's honor on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Deanna Strombeck will officiate.
Burial will follow at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Family and friends will be received from 2-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home.
Memorials may be directed to Wolf Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 64, Wolf Lake, IN 46796.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.