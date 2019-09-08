|
Jerry Edwards
BUTLER – Jerry J. Edwards, 67, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 1, 1952, in Fort Wayne to Herbert and Eileen (Stemen) Edwards. His mother has passed away and his father survives in Fort Wayne.
Jerry worked for Multimatic Indiana, Inc. in Butler.
He married Janice Hill on Oct. 5, 1974, in Fort Wayne, and she survives.
Also surviving are a daughter and two sons, Corissa (Scott) Pugh of Chapin, S.C., Jeremy (Margaret) Edwards of Auburn and Shawn (Angie) Edwards of Yoder, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and two brothers, Herbert (Jodi) Edwards of Fort Wayne and Gordon (Vicki) Edwards of Jacksonville, Fla.
The family will receive friends and celebrate Jerry's life on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn. No service or burial will take place at this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in Jerry's name to Parkview Hospice or Indiana Cancer services.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Sept. 8, 2019