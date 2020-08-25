1/1
Jerry Haston
LAGRANGE - Jerry Dell Haston, 68, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the emergency room at Parkview LaGrange Hospital in LaGrange.

He had lived in this area all of his life.

He was born on May 3, 1952, in LaGrange, to Claude L. and Lula Mae (Bolen) Haston. They preceded him in death.

On July 5, 1980, in LaGrange, he married Iva Pearl Perkins.

Mr. Haston worked more than 30 years at Machine Rite/Atwood and retired from the Indiana Toll Road where he worked in maintenance.

Jerry had a great love for the outdoors and a greater love for his family. He was a man of great wisdom and words.

Surviving are his wife, Iva Haston, of LaGrange; a daughter, Rhonda (Mark) Burlew, of LaGrange; a son, Wayne Gayhart, of Wolcottville; seven grandchildren, Brittany Zimmerman, Cole Gayhart, Cassandra Philipson, Mark Burlew, Kyler Gayhart, Ethan Gayhart, and Brady Burlew; five great-grandchildren, Chloe Zimmerman, Mia Zimmerman, Rylee Barrett, Bently Barrett, Oaklynn Philipson, and the sixth great-grandchild, Carson Dell Gayhart, due next month; two sisters, Margaret (Jr.) Sheley, of Stroh and Marcella Mountz, of LaGrange; sister-in-law, JoAnn Haston, of LaGrange; brother-in-law, Rick Hulsebos, of Vermontville, Michigan; and a special sister-in-law and caretaker to both Jerry and Iva, Fay Mihalopoulos, of Chicago.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, JoAnn Terry and Donna Hulsebos; a brother, Robert Haston; and a great-granddaughter, Sierra Pearl Gayhart.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Lake Bethel Cemetery in LaGrange County.

A celebration of life service will follow the graveside service on Friday at 5 p.m., at Bethel Christian Baptist Church, 2838 E. U.S. Highway 6, Kendallville.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 25, 2020.
