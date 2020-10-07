1/1
Jerry Hughes
1949 - 2020
PLEASANT LAKE - Jerry David Hughes, 71, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, due to several health conditions.

He was born on Feb. 12, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to Darrell B. and Dolores (Hart) Hughes. They preceded him in death.

Jerry graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1967, and Tri-State College in Angola in 1973.

He taught Business at Hamilton High School for one year. He owned and operated Hughes and Associates Real Estate and Lincoln Homes New Construction, both in Fort Wayne.

He was interested in classic cars and collected several of his own.

In the 80s and early 90s, he had a rock and roll band called the A.V.C.R.'s from Angola.

Jerry was very musically talented in playing several instruments, especially the organ, and was always ready to entertain company.

Survivors include his companion of more than 30 years, Jerilyn Freeman, of Pleasant Lake; two sisters, Judy Becker, of Golden Lake and Barbara (Frank) Kracher, of Granger; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Wayne Becker.

A family graveside service at Circle Cemetery near Hudson will be held at a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home - Hudson
612 N. Main St
Hudson, IN 46747
260-587-3733
