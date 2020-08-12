Jerry Keyser

WOLCOTTVILLE - Jerry William Keyser, age 81, of Westler Lake near Wolcottville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, while surrounded by his family.

Jerry was a retired truck driver and veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed boating, watching the birds, cruising on his golf cart, visiting with family and friends, going to produce auctions with Darlene Bender and watching old Western movies 24/7!

He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharon Keyser, of Westler Lake, Wolcottville; and three children, sons, Scott and Gracie Lepley, of Fremont and Chad and Jenni Lepley, of Hudson; daughter, Kelli Lambert, of Hudson; 12 grandchildren, Sadimae and Aaron Smith, Gertie Lepley, Ashton and Ryan Holiday, Dustin and Martha Lambert, Coy and Ally Lepley, Magnolia Lepley and Adam Craven, Damon and Janeva Lepley, Dakota and Kacee Lambert, Zebulon Lepley and Leah Blocher, Makayla and Robby Boots, Emmylou and Matthew Streeter and Samuel Lepley; 21 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert and Sandy Keyser.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Martha Keyser; brother, Larry Keyser; son-in-law, John Lambert; and best buds, Buddy and Fergie.

The family will host a Celebration of Life gathering in Jerry's honor on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 2-4 p.m., at Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S, Hudson, IN 46747.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.