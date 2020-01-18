|
CHURUBUSCO - Jerry Kay McClure, 73, of Blue Lake, Churubusco, Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Jerry was born April 13, 1946, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Charles and Alice (Blocker) McClure, and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Roanoke High School and attended IPFW for 1 year.
Jerry married Marsha Roddie on Oct. 25, 2003, in Columbia City, Indiana.
Jerry owned J.K. Mac's in New Haven, Georgetown, and Blue Lake for 20 years, retiring in 2008.
He was the treasurer of Blue Lake Neighborhood Association.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Marsha McClure, of Presence Sacred Heart Home, Avilla; daughters, Jennifer and Mark Line, of South Whitley, and Mar-Reina Cearbaugh, of Avilla; brothers, Chad and Cindy McClure, of Columbia City, Rick and Deena McClure, of Bluffton, Steve and Becky McClure, of Tennessee, and Tim and Sandy McClure, of Roanoke; sister, Becky Baker, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries, 7400 E. State St., Fort Wayne, IN 46815, with Pastor Kevin Rivers officiating.
There will be a gathering of friends and family from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Blackhawk Ministries.
Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla, is entrusted with the arrangements