Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Jerry Robbinett


1942 - 2020
Jerry Robbinett Obituary

AUBURN - Jerry D. Robinett, 77, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 25, 1942, in Edon, Ohio, to Kenneth and June (Baker) Robinett. His parents have both passed away.

Jerry was a plumber and worked for Vanz Plumbing and Heating in Woodburn, before retiring in 2005.

He attended Waterloo United Methodist Church in Waterloo. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities, watching NASCAR and playing golf at Cold Springs Golf Course in Hamilton.

Jerry married Mary Everhart on March 25, 1961, in Garrett, Indiana, and she survives.

Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Neil and Susan Robinett, of Auburn, and Kirk and Jackie Robinett, of Auburn; three grandchildren, Kara Robinett, Marisa Robinett and Ashley Robinett; two sisters, Sharon Beauchamp, of Canyon Country, California, and Jean Jones, of Fremont; a special aunt, Evelyn Baker, of Kendallville; and a special uncle, Larry Baker, of Auburn.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, a private family service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Re. Michael Halferty officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Memorials may be given in Jerry's name to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814, or Lutheran Cancer Center, 7910 W. Jefferson, Suite 109, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 3, 2020
