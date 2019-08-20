KPCNews Obituaries
KENDALLVILLE - Jerry Wayne Smith, 57, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his residence in Kendallville.

He was born May 29, 1962, in Garrett, Kentucky, to Tyrone and Willa Jean (Howard) Smith.

On Feb. 18, 1989, in Kendallville. he married Terri L. Cramer.

Mr. Smith worked in construction. He had also worked for Handy & Harman in Kendallville and in the housekeeping department at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

He was a member of American Legion Post 86 SOL.

Jerry loved to write poetry and had some of his poems published. He enjoyed woodworking, building, fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle with the Army Riders.

Surviving are his wife, Terri L. Smith. of Kendallville; three sons, Brandon W. (Dara) Smith, of Elkhart, Jerry W. Smith Jr., of Elkhart, and Kenneth Smith, of Kendallville; a daughter, Tiffany L. (Douglas Bherns) Smith, of Kendallville; five grandchildren, Jasmin Smith, Olivia Bherns, Peyton Bherns, Mackenzie Smith, and Jerry Thiel; his mother, Willa Jean (L. Tom Keith) Smith, of Kendalville; and three brothers, Randy (Susan) Smith Sr., of Kendallville, E. Duane Smith, of Kendallville, and Tyrone (Lita) Smith Jr., of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his father; a sister, Donna Kay Smith; his maternal grandmother, Lula Slone; and his paternal grandfather, Merlin D. Smith.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 5 p.m., at New Life Tabernacle, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville, with Pastor Austin Gilliland officiating.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville, at a later date.

Calling is Thursday from 2-5 p.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials are to Army Riders, Chapter 118.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 20, 2019
