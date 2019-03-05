BUTLER - Jerry L. Stoy, 76 years, of Butler, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, March 3, 2019 in his residence. Jerry was born March 8, 1942, in Ashley, Indiana, the son of the late Lealon and Opal (Musser) Stoy. He was a 1960 graduate of Ashley High School. Jerry was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Ruth Ann (Green) Fraley on Feb. 23, 1992, in Angola, and she survives. Jerry was employed as an electrician for several area firms, retiring from Miller Poultry. After his retirement, Jerry purchased the Hole in The Wall Bait and Tackle Shop in Hamilton in 2008, operating it until his retirement in 2018. Jerry had attended the Pleasant View Church of Christ in Angola. He was a former member of the Orland American Legion Post 423 and a current member of the Hamilton American Legion Post 467. Jerry enjoyed hunting and fishing and in general being outdoors. He treasured the time he was able to spend with his family and friends. Surviving is his wife, Ruth Ann of Butler; six children, Ginger (Kenneth) Welch of Angola, Barry Stoy of Fort Wayne, Tina (Catalina) Chavez of Santa Rosa, California, Nikki (Jeff Gose) Stoy of Orland, Gerald "Lee" (Lulu) Fraley of Waterloo and Todd Fraley of Hamilton; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Frank (Barbara) Stoy of Tampa, Florida, Lealon (Renee) Stoy of Ashley, David Stoy of Angola, and Bobby (Patsy) Stoy of Pleasant Lake. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce Bailey and Patricia Northup; sister-in-law, Alice Stoy; two nephews, Paul Northup and Craig Northup; and one niece, Melody Shaw. There will be no visitation or services per Jerry's request. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 3985 E. Church St., Hamilton. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the or to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at oberlinturnbull.com.