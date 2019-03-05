KPCNews Obituaries
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home - Sebring - Sebring
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870
863-385-0125
Jerry Lewis
Jerry Wayne Lewis, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Sebring, Florida.

He was born June 13, 1942, in Canton, Ohio, to the late Edward and Phyllis (Baker) Lewis. Jerry was a graduate of Barnsville High School in 1961 and of Tri-State College in 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, having served for six years. Jerry worked as an engineer at NIPSCO for over 25 years. He retired in 2001. After traveling the U.S. with his wife, Jeri, Jerry and Jeri became winter residents of Sebring, Florida, in 2008. They have a residence in Angola, Indiana. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved traveling, golf and Corvettes and was a jack of all trades.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia (Jeri) Lewis of Angola; brother, Ed (Geri) Lewis of West Dundee, Illinois; children, Shanon Lewis of Seattle, Washington, Tad Lewis (Amanda) of Wauseon, Ohio, and Trent Lewis of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Karen Sheppard of Angola. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zane Lewis.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jerry Lewis to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association and to Donate Life-Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 5, 2019
