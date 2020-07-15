GARRETT - Jesse Max Hand, 74, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Huntington County, Indiana, on Oct. 24, 1945, to William and Estella (Warstler) Hand. They preceded him in death.

Jesse married Jacque Cartwright in Huntertown, Indiana, on Dec. 2, 1967.

He worked at Dana in Fort Wayne for 32 years, retiring in 2001.

He was a member of Wayne Center United Methodist Church, American Legion #178, in Garrett and Maumee Valley Steam Tractor Club. Jesse was a Past Member of the LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department and collector of fishing lures and Farmall tractors.

Jesse is survived by his daughter, Angela Fritz; son, Shane Hand; six grandchildren, Josh, Joe, Jesse, Trae, Taylor "JJ" and Teonna; one great-grandson, Braylon; two brothers, Carroll (Shirley) Hand and Larry (Joyce) Hand; four sisters, DeMarise (Lynn) Martin, Barbara (Raymond) Deetz-Kissner, Shirley (Dave Fike) Hand-Gronski and Marsha Myers; sister-in-law, Sandy Hand; and his faithful companion, Hunter.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Hand; brothers-in-law, Larry Deetz and Richard Myers; niece, Dalene Johnson; and nephew, Danny Cartwright.

Services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, with calling one hour prior to the service.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 4-8 p.m.

Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Wayne Center United Methodist Church in Kendallville, Indiana.

